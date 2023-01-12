Entertainment News

Meesha Shafi teases her first look from the film Mustache

Mustache will be premiering at SXSW this March!

She will be sharing screen along with Hasan Minhaj, Rizwan Manji and Alicia Silverstone roped in for a Pakistani-American coming-of-age film directed by Imran J Khan.

Mustache will be premiering at SXSW this March.

Shafi shared the first look at her character in an Instagram post with a caption saying, “So excited to announce that this beautiful film I did with so many beautiful and hardworking people has been selected in the ‘Narrative Feature Competition’ section at the prestigious SXSW this year!”

“Couldn’t have asked for a better team! You are all amazing,” she added.

It was reported earlier that the upcoming flick titled Mustache is going to be award-winning shorts director Imran J Khan’s first feature film and is largely autobiographical.

According to the Deadline, Mustache is about an eccentric 13-year-old boy, Ilyas (played by Atharva Verma), who sets off to navigate the social hierarchy of his new California public school with a mustache his parents will not allow him to shave off.

 

