Meesha Shafi teases her first look from the film Mustache!

She will be sharing screen along with Hasan Minhaj, Rizwan Manji and Alicia Silverstone roped in for a Pakistani-American coming-of-age film directed by Imran J Khan.

Mustache will be premiering at SXSW this March.

Shafi shared the first look at her character in an Instagram post with a caption saying, “So excited to announce that this beautiful film I did with so many beautiful and hardworking people has been selected in the ‘Narrative Feature Competition’ section at the prestigious SXSW this year!”

“Couldn’t have asked for a better team! You are all amazing,” she added.

It was reported earlier that the upcoming flick titled Mustache is going to be award-winning shorts director Imran J Khan’s first feature film and is largely autobiographical.

According to the Deadline, Mustache is about an eccentric 13-year-old boy, Ilyas (played by Atharva Verma), who sets off to navigate the social hierarchy of his new California public school with a mustache his parents will not allow him to shave off.