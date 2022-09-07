Multi-starrer ‘Money Back Guarantee’ finally gets a release date!

After much delay, things are finally getting back on track for the Pakistani cinema.

Directed by Faisal Qureshi, the film stars Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

The film was scheduled for release on 22 May 2020. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s release was postponed.

It’s now officially announced that the film will be released worldwide on 21 April 2023.

As reported, the filming along with the soundtrack of MBG was completed within record 40 days!

The filmmakers have been keeping most details well under wraps.

So far what we know is that other than the stellar cast, the film is based on elements of action, suspense, and comedy, made on a tremendous scale and shot on gorgeous sets and international locations.



Most of the film has been shot in Karachi, while some parts have been shot in Thailand.

The film features three songs that were recorded in Karachi, Lahore, and Houston.

Stakes are already high with this upcoming film by Faisal Qureshi let’s wait for the first teaser that will be dropping on Sep 9.