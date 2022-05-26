Ms. Marvel to feature Coke Studio 14 song ‘Peechay Hutt’!

After getting to know that the upcoming much-anticipated marvel series will feature Pakistani actors we get to know that the popular Hasan Raheem, Talal Qureshi, and Justin Bibis’ ‘Peechay Hutt’ song is being featured in the show as well.

BBC entertainment reporter and radio host Haroon Rashid break the news to fans in a tweet on Wednesday.

Haroon also shared a photo of him, Iman Vellani, and Rishi Shah from the upcoming Disney+ and Marvel series.

According to him, he has seen the first two episodes and has loved them!



And through Haroon Rashid, we get to know that the series will be showcasing the best representation of the Brown Culture.