Muneeb Butt and Saba Qamar pair up for an ARY Digital limited series

Muneeb Butt and Saba Qamar have paired up for an ARY Digital limited series!

A six-episode limited series is all about “breaking stereotypes” by highlighting social issues, produced by iDream Entertainment.

Taking it to Instagram, Muneb Butt shared some insights about his character and working with Saba Qamar.

“Am really excited to announce that I am playing a very unique character of the first trans Assistant commissioner in my upcoming project. Something that breaks the stereotypes in our society,” Muneeb said.

“I had been anxiously waiting to reveal the character that I will be playing soon. It has been the most challenging role I have ever had to play, where I had to truly get out of my comfort zone. Hope you enjoy the journey with me. Will be looking forward to your feedback,” he added.

“Special thanks to my costar @sabaqamarzaman It’s not every day that one gets to do a project like this one. An Idream entertainment special coming soon to ARY !” Muneeb Butt concluded.