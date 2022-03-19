Original ‘Godzilla’ actor Akira Takarada dies aged 87

Original ‘Godzilla’ actor Akira Takarada passed away aged 87 in Tokyo.

Akira Takarada Japanese actor and voiceover artist is best known for appearing in the original 1954 “Godzilla”.

As being reported, Akira Takarada passed away in hospital after contracting pneumonia.

The confirmation of his demise was made by Toho Studios, which produced the original monster film.

The official account of the Godzilla franchise in a tweet said: ‘We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada. May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans.’

Takarada, who appeared at the premiere of his latest film earlier this month, passed away in hospital having contracted pneumonia, Japanese media reported Friday.

Takarada was born on April 29, 1934, on the Korean peninsula and grew up in the Chinese province of Manchuria, then a Japanese colony.

Takarada is most famous for playing sailor Hideto Ogata in the original 1954 Godzilla film.

His character liaised with the Japanese Coast Guard after the first ship that Godzilla destroyed issued a distress signal and witnessed the monster’s death from the Oxygen Destroyer at the end of the film.

He was known for speaking some Mandarin as well.

As being reported. , he was shot in the stomach by a Soviet soldier and severely wounded in 1945 just after Japan’s defeat.