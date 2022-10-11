Original Noori Nath approves Hamza Ali Abbasi’s performance in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

Original Noori Nath has approved Hamza Ali Abbasi’s performance in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’.
Hamza Ali Abbasi portraying the character of Noori Nath will be arriving in theaters on Oct 13.
The original Noori Nath, veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi is in all praises for the film and its characters following the exclusive pre-release screening of the remake held in Karachi’s Atrium Cinemas on Monday.
The original Noori Nath in the house.#PressScreeningMondays#TheLegendOfMaulaJatt #Karachi #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/VPPCZEd6aE
— Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) October 10, 2022
Mustafa Qureshi, speaking to the press after the screening, said, “Hamza Ali Abbasi has given a tribute to Noori Natt with his exceptional role.”
“He has done a superb job, and so has everyone else,” he added.
“A franchise like Maiula Jatt needed this kind of technology and scale to be revamped properly,” Mustafa Qureshi said sharing his thoughts on the film’s remake.
Mustafa Qureshi performed the iconic character in Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt which became the trademark for the veteran actor.
On the other hand, early reactions to the film’s pre-release screening arrive on social media hinting at a new blockbuster on its way to the box office.
Finally! I have watched The Legend of Maula Jatt it is brilliant, cinematic, a true audio visual treat.
One Word for the film, it is brilliant.#MaulaJatt2022@AmmaraHikmat @TheMahiraKhan @HumaimaMalick @_fawadakhan_ @iamhamzaabbasi @blashari pic.twitter.com/iQ95HqPqB5
— Hasan Kazmi (@hasankazmi_) October 10, 2022
Just got done watching #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt .. it took Pakistan 75 years to make a movie this epic ! Bahubali looks stupid infront of it .
— UMAIR MIRZA (@Umairmirza) October 10, 2022
I dont think I have ever seen a Pakistani movie with this much detailing. One can write articles on every little thing of #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt of each of the characters. Two more days to go and wishing the whole team nothing but success.
— Riz 🇵🇸 (@adambaizar) October 11, 2022