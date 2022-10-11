Original Noori Nath approves Hamza Ali Abbasi’s performance in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

Original Noori Nath has approved Hamza Ali Abbasi’s performance in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’.

Hamza Ali Abbasi portraying the character of Noori Nath will be arriving in theaters on Oct 13.

The original Noori Nath, veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi is in all praises for the film and its characters following the exclusive pre-release screening of the remake held in Karachi’s Atrium Cinemas on Monday.

Mustafa Qureshi, speaking to the press after the screening, said, “Hamza Ali Abbasi has given a tribute to Noori Natt with his exceptional role.”

“He has done a superb job, and so has everyone else,” he added.

“A franchise like Maiula Jatt needed this kind of technology and scale to be revamped properly,” Mustafa Qureshi said sharing his thoughts on the film’s remake.

Mustafa Qureshi performed the iconic character in Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt which became the trademark for the veteran actor.

On the other hand, early reactions to the film’s pre-release screening arrive on social media hinting at a new blockbuster on its way to the box office.

Just got done watching #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt .. it took Pakistan 75 years to make a movie this epic ! Bahubali looks stupid infront of it . — UMAIR MIRZA (@Umairmirza) October 10, 2022