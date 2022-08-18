Pakistani filmmakers invited for Oscar 2023 Submission

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee invites Pakistani filmmakers to submit their films for Oscar consideration in the “International Feature Film Award” category for the 95th Academy Awards by 2nd September 2022, 5:00 PM [PST].

This will mark the ninth submission by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee.

Previously following films were submitted to represent the best of Pakistani cinema for award consideration in the “International Feature Film” category: “Zinda Bhaag” in 2013, “Dukhtar” in 2014, “MOOR” in 2015, “Mah-e-Mir” in 2016, “Saawan” in 2017, “Cake” in 2018, “Lal Kabootar” in 2019 and “Zindagi Tamasha” in 2020

The Oscar Committee for 2022 is chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The members of the committee include Ali Sethi [Musician], Omar Shahid Hamid [Author/Script Writer], Rafay Mahmood [Film Critic], Samina Ahmad [Actress, Producer, and Director], Jerjees Seja [TV and Film Producer], Bee Gul [Screenwriter and Director], Rizwan Beyg [Fashion Designer], Mo Azmi [Cinematographer], and Zeba Bakhtiar [Actress].

The committee will choose one film as Pakistan’s official submission for the “International Feature Film Award”. An international film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (over 40 minutes) produced outside the United States of America and its territories with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track. Animated and documentary feature films are permitted.

The criteria for eligibility include that the country-selected film must be first released in the country of origin no earlier than January 1, 2022, and no later than November 30, 2022, and be first publicly exhibited for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theater for the profit of the producer and exhibitor.