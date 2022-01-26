Parizaad’s final episode to be screened in cinemas nationwide on Jan 28

Parizaad’s final episode is to be screened in cinemas nationwide on Friday, Jan 28!



It was a day ago when the second-last episode of the much-anticipated drama serial in running hit the screens and left fans intrigued about the finale.



Parizaad was previously scheduled to have 28 episodes, while another episode was announced to give complete closure to its audience last week.

The last episode will now be aired on prime-time television four days after the screening in cinemas on February 1.

Hum TV has issued the list of cinemas where the last episode of the drama will be screened.

Parizaad is going to be the third drama in Pakistan television history to get a screening in cinemas.

Previously, the last episode of the drama Meray Pass Tum Ho starring Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan had a cinema screening and recently Atif Aslam starrer Sang-e-Mah’s first episode had a cinema premiere.