PSL fan’s groovy moves on Agay Dekh wins the internet

This young man was caught on camera dancing on the PSL anthem during a clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

It was the other day when a fan dancing on the PSL 2022 anthem Agay Dekh was caught on camera at the National Stadium Karachi.

The video was first shared from PSL’s official Twitter account and soon went viral receiving appreciation from netizens.

 

This cricket fan has been identified as Wasif who danced on the PSL Anthem at a match played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Pakistanis are praising that fun moment on social media.

Is performance ka #LevelHai!

 

 

 

