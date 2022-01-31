PSL fan’s groovy moves on Agay Dekh wins the internet!
It was the other day when a fan dancing on the PSL 2022 anthem Agay Dekh was caught on camera at the National Stadium Karachi.
The video was first shared from PSL’s official Twitter account and soon went viral receiving appreciation from netizens.
Is performance ka #LevelHai 🕺🏼
Apni moves ka bhi level dikhaen. Use this sound to get featured: https://t.co/CXbCtGVEw1#HBLPSL7 l #PZvIU l #KhelegaPakistan l #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/WegyJbC7DI
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 30, 2022
This cricket fan has been identified as Wasif who danced on the PSL Anthem at a match played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.
Pakistanis are praising that fun moment on social media.
Is performance ka #LevelHai!
Now this is something fun😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/BbpZUmOwLx
— Hadiqa Tariq (@stop_it_hadiqa) January 31, 2022
To everyone criticizing the anthem bhai is anthem ka level hai 💯 https://t.co/lHLmig7XeJ
— Saad (@OverLord_Xd) January 31, 2022
Anthem vibes good with these moves 🥳💃💃 https://t.co/RUAT4GIcg1
— Eman (@eemanrauf31) January 31, 2022
The man singlehandedly got every single person in the frame vibing, this is the kind of power I wish to possess https://t.co/uwbfLAUSDy
— faizan (@Broiler_Choocha) January 31, 2022