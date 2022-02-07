Oyeyeah
Entertainment News

PTV to air Payitaht: Abdülhamid historic Turkish series dubbed in Urdu

The Urdu dubbed season one will air on PTV Home from Feb 9

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk10 views
posted on
PTV to air Payitaht AbdülhamidAbdülhamid historic Turkish series dubbed in Urdu | OyeYeah News
Views

PTV is all set to air the hit historic Turkish series Payitaht: Abdülhamid historic dubbed in Urdu!

The Urdu dubbed season one will start airing on the national television PTV Home from February 9, at 7: 55 pm every Wednesday to Sunday.

Published Earlier:

PTV to air Payitaht Abdülhamid

PTV Home has unveiled the trailer of the series.

The series is based on the true story of Sultan Abdul Hameed, The fight of Abdulhamid II to keep the Ottoman Empire and Caliphate alive.

The series follows important events that marked the last 13 years of the reign of Sultan Abdülhamid, who rules the Ottoman Empire from its capital city, known as payitaht.

The original series aired at TRT from 24 February 2017 to 4 June 2021, comprising of 5 seasons.

The move comes following the historic success of Ertugrul Ghazi aired on PTV home.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You