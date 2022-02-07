PTV to air Payitaht: Abdülhamid historic Turkish series dubbed in Urdu

PTV is all set to air the hit historic Turkish series Payitaht: Abdülhamid historic dubbed in Urdu!

The Urdu dubbed season one will start airing on the national television PTV Home from February 9, at 7: 55 pm every Wednesday to Sunday.

PTV Home has unveiled the trailer of the series.

ارطغرل غازی کی تاریخی کامیابی کے بعد، پی ٹی وی لا رہا ہے

کہانی ایک سُلطان کی جسے عشقِ رسول ﷺ کی سچی لگن ہے۔

امت مسلمہ کی تاریخ کا ایک درخشاں باب

پایہ تخت، سلطان عبدالحمید (اردو زبان میں)

بدھ 9 فروری سے، ہر بدھ سے اتوار رات 7:55 صرف پٰی ٹی وی ہوم پر#PayiTakhtUrduPTV pic.twitter.com/4CQNDVG9XU — PTV Home (@PTVHomeOfficial) February 6, 2022

The series is based on the true story of Sultan Abdul Hameed, The fight of Abdulhamid II to keep the Ottoman Empire and Caliphate alive.

The series follows important events that marked the last 13 years of the reign of Sultan Abdülhamid, who rules the Ottoman Empire from its capital city, known as payitaht.

The original series aired at TRT from 24 February 2017 to 4 June 2021, comprising of 5 seasons.

The move comes following the historic success of Ertugrul Ghazi aired on PTV home.