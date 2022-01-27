Punjab govt. blocks release of film Javed Iqbal despite censor board’s approval

Punjab government blocks the release of Javed Iqbal Film despite getting an approval from the censor board.

Film’s director Abu Aleeha shared the latest development in a tweet and announced that they are approaching Lahore High Court against the Punjab government’s decision.

“The latest news is that the Buzdar government has stopped the exhibition of Javed Iqbal. Once the film has passed the censor board, it is total mischief, so we are going to the High Court tomorrow. The rest of Lahore’s weather is super sexy,” he tweeted.



تازہ سماچار یہ ہے کہ بزدار گورنامنٹ نے جاوید اقبال کی نمائش روک دی ہے۔ ایک بار فلم سنسر بورڈ سے پاس کردینے کے بعد یہ سراسر شرارت ہے تو ہم کل ہائی کورٹ جارہے ہیں۔ باقی لاہور کا موسم سپرسیکسی ہوا پڑا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/dPbQMcxYb5 — ابوعلیحہ (@abualeeha) January 26, 2022

The Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain-starrer Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer is set to have its nationwide premiere on Jan 28.

The film has been directed by Abu Aleeha who has written the screenplay of the film as well.

It has been produced by Javed Ahmed Kakepoto.

The film had its Karachi premiere at Nueplex CInema on January 25.

The premiere saw the cast and crew as well as other members of the entertainment fraternity in attendance.