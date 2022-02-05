Indian Punjabi film ‘Qismat 2’ to release in Pakistan

Indian Punjabi film ‘Qismat 2’ is all set to release in Pakistan, it emerges on Saturday.

As being reported, the federal government on Friday has granted permission to release the film in the country.

The film will hit the cinemas later this month after clearing the censor boards.

The Distribution Club has acquired the rights to release “Qismat 2”.

Indian Punjabi film Qismat 2 is a 2021 romantic drama, written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

Punjabi language film features actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the lead roles.

Earlier in Dec 2021, Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starter Indian Punjabi film Honsla Rakh was also given permission for cinema screening.

Punjab Film Censor Board and the Central Film Censor Board Pakistan had cleared the film for screening in the country.

These Indian Punjabi films are being released in cinemas under Pakistan’s import policy.