Rabab Hashim pays a heartfelt tribute on the last day on set of Angna

Rabab Hashim calls it a wrap as the journey of her character Eshaal comes to end. Angna is a production of iDream Entertainment, starring RababHashim along with Ali Abbas, Azfar Rehman, and Areeba Habib.

Rabab Hashim was full of praises as she thanked each and everyone from the team for making this project a wonderful and memorable experience for her.

“A big fat thank you to my super amazing, hardworking, and very loving team of Angna as I wrap up shooting for the project” she expressed her heartfelt emotions about her entire journey while shooting for this project on her social media.

She also added “Ali Abbas thank you for bringing so much positive energy on set each day! And being a really supportive costar and friend. Rubina Ashraf, I am bummed we took this picture after you left but a heartfelt thank you for all the mentoring and love always! You know we love you”.

With each episode topping the rating charts and the series regularly being discussed on social media and media, Angna has everyone’s hearts.

Rabab Hashim has outshone herself as she takes the lead role as Eshaal paired up with her co-star Ali Abbas. A drama about families, their hopes, their dreams, and their ups and downs make Angna very relatable and close to home.

Wishing RababHashim many more weeks of success as Angna leads the screens.