Rabab Hashim to star in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama ‘Angna’

Rabab Hashim is all set to be starring in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama serial ‘Angna’ as lead cast opposite Ali Abbas.

The star-studded cast includes Ali Rehman, Areeba Habib, Javed Sheikh, Atiqa Odho, Ali Abbas, Danial Afzal, and Asim Mehmood.

Angna is a family drama that touches upon interesting aspects of life and especially the ones after marriage.

“This drama serial is very close to my heart and the cast that I am acting with is one of the best of the best that I have so far worked with. So we cannot wait to put our latest work out there for you all to love and appreciate the way we did while making it”.

Written by Samina Ijaz and directed by Tehseen Khan and Saqib Zafar “Angna” is an iDream Entertainment Production with Mr. Abdullah Seja being personally involved in making sure that everything is executed to its best. Working with iDream Entertainment Production has been a wonderful experience.

Successfully stepping on the ladder of success, Rabab Hashim started in the industry as a child reporter for Geo when she was only ten years old.

She made her acting debut with Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi and has starred in various versatile roles in dramas including Piya Mann Bhaye, Marzi, Mannat, Kam Zarf, Meray Mohsin, Qarrar, and Sila e Mohabbat among others.