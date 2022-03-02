28th SAG Awards: “Squid Game” Cast Makes History With 3 Wins

The 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards saw the much-anticipated series Squid Game cast making another history!

Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon became the first Korean actors to win SAG awards for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series in the male and female categories.

They have also become the first Asian actors to achieve the feat.

His reaction says it all ♥️ Lee Jung-Jae takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/efqompdngz — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Jung Ho-Yeon receives her first-ever Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in #SquidGame #sagawards pic.twitter.com/PJAHCavDni — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Furthermore, “Squid Game” also won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series, winning against the other big nominees including “Cobra Kai,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” and “Mare of Easttown”.

International hit South Korean web series “Squid Game” had already made history by scoring four nominations for the 28th SAG Awards.

“Squid Game” also became the first non-English language TV series ever to be nominated for an award.

The show was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series, while actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon snagged nominations for the top prizes for individual actors.

Check out the list of winners of this year’s SAG awards:

MOTION PICTURE Awards Winners:



Best ensemble cast: “CODA”

Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”

TELEVISION AWARDS Winners:

Best ensemble, drama: “Succession”

Best ensemble, comedy: “Ted Lasso”

Best actor, drama: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Best actress, drama: Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Best actor, comedy: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best actress, comedy: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best actor, TV movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Best actress, TV movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best stunt ensemble, comedy, or drama series: “Squid Game”