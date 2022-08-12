Sajal Aly And Bilal Abbas Reunite For Upcoming ARY Digital Drama

Sajal Aly And Bilal Abbas are reuniting for the upcoming ARY Digital drama serial.

The popular duo won massive praises for starting together in ‘O Rangreza’, and ‘Khel Khel Mein’ earlier.

As reported, the upcoming drama will also mark the comeback of on-screen couple Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan in a drama serial again.

The upcoming drama with the tentative title ‘Kashaf’ is written by veteran actor and celebrated script writer Mohammed Ahmed.

The upcoming drama serial will air on ARY Digital and is being directed by ace filmmaker Nadeem Baig.

The drama is being produced under the banner of Six Sigma Plus Productions by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib.

Reports suggest that the drama is based on a unique story that will touch viewers’ hearts in an impactful manner.

