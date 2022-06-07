Sajal Aly starrer ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ gets a release date!
A cross-cultural British rom-com, written by Jemima Goldsmith will hit the cinemas on January 27, 2023.
The film is directed by Shekhar Kapur and stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Aly, Mim Shaikh, and Asim Chaudhry in lead roles.
We're delighted to announce that What's Love Got to Do With It? will be released in cinemas January 27th 2023! 💕
Starring Lily James, @Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, @AzmiShabana, @Iamsajalali, @MimShaikh_, @AsimC86, written by @Jemima_Khan and directed by @shekharkapur. pic.twitter.com/uE0X2BHAqf
— StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) June 7, 2022
Sajak Aly also shared the exciting news with their fans on social media.