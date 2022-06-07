Sajal Aly starrer ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ gets a release date!

A cross-cultural British rom-com, written by Jemima Goldsmith will hit the cinemas on January 27, 2023.

The film is directed by Shekhar Kapur and stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Aly, Mim Shaikh, and Asim Chaudhry in lead roles.

Sajak Aly also shared the exciting news with their fans on social media.