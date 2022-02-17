Sami Khan’s starrer film ‘Yaara Vey’ gets a new release date.

The film was originally planned for the 2020 release but owing to the pandemic things didn’t go according to the schedule.

‘Yaara Vey’ will now be released worldwide on June 17.

The film has been produced by Elite Films in Dubai and shot in Thailand.

Directed by Manish Pawar, Yaara Vey has been written by Althea Kaushal, while the dialogues are written by Mahwash Ijaz.

Other than Sami Khan the star cast of the film includes Aleeze Nasser, Faizan Khawaja, Marina Khan, Javed Sheikh, Ali Sikandar, Asad Khan, Poonam Pandey, and others.

A very promising teaser of the upcoming film ‘Yaara Vey’ was released by Eveready Pictures on Valentine’s day.

