Sanak a Physcological thriller promises to scare us upon its release

We all know that Pakistani cinema is flourishing day by day with a recent blockbuster Maula Jutt and also our actors making benchmarking appearances in Hollywood and we can’t be more excited to see what’s coming up next.

Sanak a Psychological thriller will be the first Pakistani feature film to be based on Mental illness and obsession with one popular film star from the showbiz industry.

Sanak is all set to release in mid-2023 as it’s in the shooting phase currently.

The film stars Shyraa Roy, Muneeb Ali, Beenish George, Javed Sheikh, Zeenat Butt, Resham, Zubair Shariq, and many more new and famous faces in the project.

The film is being directed by Hassan Fareed under Imdaad Hussain Production while the script is done by the Raaz director Vikram Bhatt for the first time in Pakistani cinema.

The film is being shot in Lahore and it will be definitely scary to watch as the producer promises by its first teaser will be out in a few days, and the first official poster of the movie will be shared on new year’s eve.

Check out the film’s exclusive poster: