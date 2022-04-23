Oyeyeah
Saudi Arabia bans Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

The ban has been slapped on the 'Doctor Strange' sequel amid featuring a gay character.

Saudi Arabia bans Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ it emerges today.

The much-anticipated film was originally scheduled to hit theatres in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries on May 5.

As being reported the ban has been slapped on the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel amid featuring a gay character.

Saudi Arabian censors did not issue the distribution certificate to the Benedict Cumberbatch-led superhero film that also features new hero America Chavez, played by actor Xochitl Gomez.

America Chavez’s character in the film is reportedly gay.

The film is also banned in several other Arab countries due to the presence of a gay character.

The Sam Raimi-directed sequel will release in the US on May 6.

This is not the first Marvel film to be banned by the Arab countries.

Previously, Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ was banned in Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries for featuring same-gender couple romance and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay superhero.

 

