See Prime presents an original short film ‘Hill Station’

See Prime, Pakistan’s rapidly growing digital platform continues to bring forth original and diverse content for viewers and they have now released another short film ‘Hill Station’ on their YouTube for the audiences.

‘Hill Station’ follows the story of a guy Hashim who is rescued by a girl, Isha, after his car breaks down. On their journey together, the two discover that they have extremely different views, Hashim being an architect who wants to construct a hotel in the beautiful place he’s at and Isha being an environmental activist. After spending time with each other, the two have a lot to think about.

“Hill Station was a story that we really enjoyed working on. It shows two different sides of the arguments while also reaching a very rational solution,” commented Seemeen Naveed.

“At SeePrime we always aim to provide content to viewers that can make a positive change in society. We hope that the viewers enjoy watching this film as much as we enjoyed working on it.”

Penned down by Arsal Amir, ‘Hill Station’ has been directed and produced by Akif Farooqui and executively produced by Seemeen Naveed. The film features Esha Shakeel, Raza Ali Abid, Osama Ranjha, and Aziz.