Sheheryar Munawar and Mahira Khan gearing for another ‘intense’ project

Sheheryar Munawar and Mahira Khan are gearing up for another intense project following the success of the short film Prince Charming.

The short film Prince Charming, the directorial debut of Sheheryar Munawar was released in Aug 2021 on the OTT platform.

Sheheryar took to Instagram the other day and while sharing a bunch of throwback photos from the set of Prince Charming, he hinted about his next project with Mahira Khan.

“As we embark on our next as director and actor @mahirahkhan …my Dear muni, wanted to share a few bts shots of my amazing days on set with you and the rest of my amazing team,” Sheheryar captioned his post.

“Excited to have written something sensitive and intense (yet again) – I promise the one after this will be on a lighter note) and even more excited to shoot it with the most enthusiastic team.

wish us luck guys.” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar)

Both the actors have previously shared the screen together in the films Ho Mann Jahaan and 7 Din Mohabbat In.

Well, we don’t know what this new project is going to be about a short or web series?

Keep following this space for more updates.