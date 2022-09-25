Sohail Ahmed all set to make his Punjabi film debut

Sohail Ahmed is all set to make his Punjabi film debut!

Sohail Ahmed will be sharing the screen with Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta in Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.

The film will be released on October 5 worldwide and it will also be screened in Pakistani cinemas.

The trailer of Sohail Ahmed’s first Punjabi film was released earlier this week.

Pakistan’s comedy king Ahmed will be seen playing the role of Dosanjh’s father.

The story plot follows Dosanjh scheming with his friends about making money through various means, one of which is a scheme to adopt a father to get money from an insurance policy.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film is produced by Hammad Chaudhry.

As reported, the film has been shot in various locations in the USA.

Check out the trailer below.