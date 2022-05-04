Star studded Parde Mein Rehne Do premier held in Karachi and Lahore

The City of Lights bustled with excitement today as the highly anticipated movie “Parde Mein Rehne Do” starring Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman for the first time as the leading pair in media partnership with Geo TV Network premiered at the Nueplex Cinemas in Karachi.

The premiere saw the ultra-talented leading pair Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman, along with the director-producer duo Wajahat & Shazia Rauf, and the strong supporting cast comprising of veteran actors including Javed Sheikh, Saifee Hasan, and Noor ul Hassan, alongside the talented Sonia Nazir, Hasan Raza, Sadia Faisal, Shafqat Khan, and Munazzah Arif, and backed by a powerful soundtrack directed by Hassan Ali and Aashir Wajahat, “Parde Mein Rehne Do” made an appearance at the red carpet.

The star-studded movie premiere at the Nueplex Cinemas, Karachi was graced by the who’s who of the film, entertainment, and media industry in attendance, amid much fanfare. Some notable figures present at the red carpet were Amna Ilyas, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan, Maha Tahirani, Hasnain Lehri, Dananeer Mobeen, Zhalay Sarhadi, Moomal Sheikh, Shahzad Sheikh, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Komal Meer, Eshal Fayyaz, Osama Tahir, Nadia Hussain, Adnan Hussain, Ghazanfar Rauf, Faakhir Mehmood, Taha G, Faizan Haq, and Wahab Shah, amongst others.

Earlier this week, “Parde Mein Rehne Do” also held its Lahore premiere at the Cinestar iMax Theatre on the evening of 29th April 2022. The stellar Lahore premiere saw entertainment bigwigs such as Nauman Ijaz, Zaviyar Ijaz, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Danyal Zafar, Uzair Jaswal, Shiraz Uppal, Raza Samoo, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Asim Jofa, Sajjad Paul, and Munib Nawaz.

“Parde Mein Rehne Do” by Showcase Films is set to be released on Eid-ul-Fitr in cinemas across the country. With movie audiences eagerly awaiting Wajahat Rauf’s “Parde Mein Rehne Do” since its promotions started earlier this year in February, the comedy flick, looks immensely promising and is expected to pull a huge crowd on its release.

The plot for “Parde Mein Rehne Do” addresses a serious issue faced by a lot of newly married couples in Pakistan, i.e. the pressure to start their own family and how people don’t openly talk about family planning. Director Wajahat Rauf has addressed this prevalent issue in his uniquely humorous way with this movie, with the perfect choice of actors who have brilliantly brought the characters to life.

Speaking to the press during his movie promotions, the lead actor Ali Rehman, commented, “It was such a great experience shooting with an amazing team. I’m so proud of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ because not only is it a labor of love, which we worked very hard to shoot during a pandemic, but more importantly it addresses the stigma attached to accepting certain social issues that can really have a big impact on the society as a whole”.

“Parde Mein Rehne Do’ is very close to my heart for various reasons. Firstly, because of how beautifully it has been written. How effortlessly Mohsin has talked about a subject so taboo and translated it with such care while incorporating elements of humor. Secondly, if production had to learn what the word ‘efficient’ meant I would send them to Shazia Wajahat, never seen a more professional producer. The director, Wajahat Rauf is an entertainer, and I have not worked with a director whose attention to humorous nuances is this good. Lastly, because it was a team effort, we were all there for each other throughout the shoot. This film is warm, responsible, and funny. Just like my team behind it”, has stated the leading lady of the film Hania Aamir.

The much-celebrated Director Wajahat Rauf has quoted to the press, “For me, ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ is a labor of love that addresses an important social issue. I hope to make more films that give out a positive message along with entertaining people”.

“Thoroughly enjoyed working on ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’, mostly due to the topic this film is based on. It was a pleasure working with actors who I refer to as a family and who made every day memorable and fun”, said Shazia Wajahat, the producer of the highly anticipated movie, during her film campaign.

“Parde Mein Rehne Do” is the fourth movie released under the banner of Showcase Films, a joint venture of the stellar husband-wife duo Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat. Showcase Films has Karachi Se Lahore (2015) – the first Pakistani film that premiered in Hollywood, and its sequel Lahore Se Aagey (2016) – the highest-grossing film of the year, along with Chhalawa (2019) to its name.