Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of ‘The Archies’ sparks nepotism debate

Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of ‘The Archies’ for Netflix has sparked a nepotism debate on social media.

It was the other day when Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped the teaser of her upcoming adaptation of The Archies.

However, the fans seem to have been left least impressed with the selection of star cast.

The Archies will see superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as Veronica.

Another star kid to feature in the series is late legend Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor as Betty, and the third includes Bollywood’s iconic Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda as Archie.



The netizens were quick to slam the production for “Real life Nepotism”.

“The Justice League of Nepotism,” a Twitter user said.

While another added, “Wait, what!? I didn’t even realize these kids were Indians. Basically, a film for everyone with a surname? Nice!”

While another said, “Can one imagine how talentless and useless one has to be to become a movie actor just because ‘mere papa, mummy bhi the’?” questioned one more. “

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Amitabh ka pota aur unke 3 Dost…#Nepotism pic.twitter.com/yj8Igg0hkC — Sunny 3.O (@Sunny3_O) May 15, 2022

This movie is based on Real life Nepotism !!#thearchies https://t.co/Lwcj9rbmvY — Pooja Ghosh (@poojaghosh23) May 14, 2022

Star kids getting a nice platform. Good to see @NetflixIndia acting as a platform for nepotism. https://t.co/ygWF1Zcj7J — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) May 14, 2022

I didn't realise these kids were even Indians..Basically a film for everyone with a surname. Nice!#TheArchies https://t.co/9aQp8Nnfv6 — Prathyusha Parakala (@PrathyushaCFA18) May 14, 2022

Can one imagine how talentless and useless one has to be to become a movie actor or actress just because “mere papa / mummy bhi the”. And how many talented people get left out because of these celeb kids. Heights of nepotism in India. https://t.co/4hshEzlwL7 — Sanatan Shakti Singh (@SanatanShantiOm) May 14, 2022

the Justice League of Nepotism https://t.co/4E6LwN2OpY — Advit (@rebelmooned) May 14, 2022

Given the fact that Netflix is the most expensive OTT platform in India, it needs to have top tier Indian content to compel people to pay a premium for it. Funding pet projects of Bollywood families is not it, boss. International corp feeding the nepotism circle. Pathetic. https://t.co/bC4elEagWZ — Burnard Rodri (@rodri_goad) May 14, 2022

The film is based on iconic comic characters Archie and his gang. It will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in leading roles.

The much-awaited project will release on Netflix sometime in 2023.