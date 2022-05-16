Oyeyeah
Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of ‘The Archies’ sparks nepotism debate

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will be making their Bollywood debuts with the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of ‘The Archies’ for Netflix has sparked a nepotism debate on social media.

It was the other day when Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped the teaser of her upcoming adaptation of The Archies.

However, the fans seem to have been left least impressed with the selection of star cast.

The Archies will see superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as Veronica.

Another star kid to feature in the series is late legend Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor as Betty, and the third includes Bollywood’s iconic Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda as Archie.

The netizens were quick to slam the production for “Real life Nepotism”.

“The Justice League of Nepotism,” a Twitter user said.

While another added, “Wait, what!? I didn’t even realize these kids were Indians. Basically, a film for everyone with a surname? Nice!”

While another said, “Can one imagine how talentless and useless one has to be to become a movie actor just because ‘mere papa, mummy bhi the’?” questioned one more. “

Check out the Twitter reactions:

 

 

 

The film is based on iconic comic characters Archie and his gang. It will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in leading roles.

The much-awaited project will release on Netflix sometime in 2023.

