The Crown Season 5 Trailer Teases Princess Diana Fighting Back Against a Royal Family in Crisis

The Crown Season 5 Trailer has been released, teases Princess Diana fighting back against the Royal Family in crisis.

Netflix released the first trailer for the fifth season of ‘The Crown,’ which will hit the streaming service on 9th November.

It will focus on the events of the 1990s for the Royal Family, including the crumbling relationship between Diana and Prince Charles and her eventual death.

Season 5 will showcase the period in which hostilities between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who officially separated in 1992 and divorced five years later.

The story will move on to show While Charles attempted to present himself to the country as a man worthy of being the population’s King, while Diana’s quest that resulted in both Andrew Morton’s headline-making 1992 book, Diana: Her True Story, and her 1995 TV interview with now-disgraced BBC journalist Martin Bashir, in which she famously referenced Camilla Parker Bowles’ role in the breakup.

A new era approaches. The Crown returns 9 November. pic.twitter.com/yGGsbG3KY9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 20, 2022

Imelda Staunton is taking over the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman for seasons 5 and 6 of the show.

The cast includes big names, such as Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki taking on the iconic role of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Season 5 also stars Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

It was reported earlier that Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed will be taking on the role of Dr. Hasnat, widely known for his romantic, two-year relationship with the late Princess Diana in Season 5.

However, there was not a single hint about his character in the newly released trailer.