‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ advance booking opens this Friday in Pakistan

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ advance booking opens this Friday at 7 pm in Pakistan!

The countdown begins! Advance booking for Pakistan’s most anticipated movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has been announced for the 30th of September from 7:00 pm onwards in Pakistan.

The film is set to release on the 13th of October 2022, in all the leading cinemas and the audiences can start booking their tickets.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a hard reboot of the 1979 classic ‘Maula Jatt’ and it is based on the rivalry of Maula Jatt and his arch nemesis Noori Natt. The release of the character posters has already created a lot of hype all around the world, and the biggest cinema screen in Norway is almost sold out.

The film boasts one of the largest ensembled star-cast including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, and Ali Azmat. It not only marks the comeback of Fawad Khan, but also the comeback of the most cherished on-screen couple of Mahira and Fawad. With international standard VFX expertise, TLOMJ is the kind of film that has never been seen before in Pakistan and viewers are on the edge of their seats.

The film has already been cleared for release in Sindh with a PG rating by the Sindh Censor board.

The cinematic masterpiece has been directed by Bilal Lashari, known for his directorial debut with ‘Waar’ and produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures. The screenplay is by Bilal Lashari and dialogues have been penned down by Nasir Adeeb.

The filmmakers have partnered with Pakistan’s largest media conglomerate and an important contributor to the revival of Pakistani cinema, Geo Films, as their presenting partner. The film will be locally distributed by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment, who is well known for his work and contribution to the cinema over the decades and internationally the film will be distributed by MovieGoers Entertainment.