The Legend of Maula Jatt enters the exclusive 200-crore club

The Legend of Maula Jatt has entered the exclusive 200-crore club!

The Bilal Lashari directorial has become unquestionably the biggest Pakistani release ever internationally.

TLOMJ collected 80 Cr at the domestic box office while 120 Cr internationally!

The director of iconic TLOMJ wished his fans and followers the new year by breaking the news of film crossing the 100 crores at the box office.

“Perfect timing as #thelegendofmaulajatt crosses 100 Cr. tonight at the Box Office in Pakistan and $10 million worldwide. Once again, a big thank you to team MJ and fans of #TLOMJ across the world who made this film a roaring success. Wishing you all a very happy new year!” Bilal LAshari said in a tweet.



The Legend of Maula Jatt headlined by Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan become the first film in Pakistan’s history to earn 100 crores domestically.

TLOMJ bagged 4.4 crores locally and 4.9 crores internationally on its opening day, making it a total of 9.3 crores at the box office.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has collected over half a million dollars. Across 79 locations in the UK, the film has earned $355,000, making it trend at no. 9 on the charts.

In the US and Canada, the film grossed $290,000 and $235,000 respectively. On the other hand, in Australia, it earned $160,000.

In both Canada and Australia, the Pakistani movie is trending at No. 6 in the charts, while in the United Arab Emirates, it reached No. 1 after earning over $515,000.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has opened in 25 markets worldwide, including Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and South East Asia, and overall it has grossed $2.3 million globally.