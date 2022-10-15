Oyeyeah
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ lands 9.4 rating on IMDb

Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat's magnum opus has already won the hearts of film fans!

OyeYeah News
The newly released Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat’s magnum opus film has become the second highest-rated Pakistani film on Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

TLoMJ secured the second spot on the IMDb rating on the third day of its global release.

The high-budgeted film in the history of Pakistani cinema, costing between Rs 45 to Rs 55 crore, was released internationally on 13 October. And the box-office numbers from across the globe are significantly high and are likely the increase in the incoming days.

The film grabbed more than 1.75 Crores at the Box Office on its 1st day in Pakistan.

As reported, The Legend of Maula Jutt also became the first ever Pakistani Movie to get over 400 screens overseas.

Meanwhile, the director and producer of the film urged the film fans not to upload mobile-recorded clips of Maula Jatt on social media.

 

 

Besides Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, TLoMJ stars Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan and Saima Baloch in supporting roles.

 

