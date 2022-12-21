“The Legend of Maula Jatt” to be released in Indian Punjab

“The Legend of Maula Jatt” is set to be released in Indian Punjab!

As reported, the epic hit Pakistani Punjabi film starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in the lead roles will hit theatres in Indian Punjab on 30th December.

While we wait for the official confirmation, the sources report that India’s multiplex cinema chain, PVR Cinemas have listed it as an upcoming release with “8 Days to Go”.

The TLOMJ’s trailer is also apparently running in cinemas in East Punjab, showcasing a 30th December release date.

Furthermore, a YouTube Channel named Punjabi Screen Entertainment also featured a video uploaded on December 16th, announcing the film’s release in Indian Punjab.

The video also shows a recording from a theatre playing the trailer of “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, which ends with announcing a December 30 release date.