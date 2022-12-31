The Legend of Maula Jatt release in India indefinitely delayed

The Legend of Maula Jatt’s release in India has been indefinitely delayed!

It was earlier reported that the Pakistani blockbuster film will be released in India on December 30.

However, this could not happen and now the news has come out that its release has been postponed.

The Indian newspaper ‘Indian Express’ in its report, citing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sources, said that the Film Censor Board did not issue a permit for the screening of the Pakistani film.

The report said that any foreign film has to get a certificate from the Film Censor Board before releasing it in India, but the Pakistani film did not get the certificate.

Regarding the screening of the Pakistani film in India, a cinema group confirmed that they were informed by the film distribution company ‘Zee Studio’ about the postponement of the screening of the film.

The film starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi in the lead roles was released worldwide including in Pakistan on 13 October. The film has so far grossed 250 crores worldwide and is the first Pakistani and Punjabi film to earn a record.