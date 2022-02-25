The Simpsons had predicted Russia-Ukraine war decades ago!

The Simpsons had predicted the Russia-Ukraine war decades ago!
Yes, you read it right, the famous American show is back in news yet again for its predictions of events ahead in time.
The long-running cartoon show had apparently predicted Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine back in 1998.
Following the escalation of Ukraine and Russia tensions that resulted in almost a full-scale war on Thursday, a number of social media users shared a few clips of the old shows.
An old clip is now ding rounds that predicted the return of the Soviet Union and a new Cold War way back in 1998.
The 1998 episode titled Simpson Tide seems pretty close at the moment that coincides with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Simpsons called it… #Russia #SovietUnion #Putin pic.twitter.com/9OQ9nSpiGF
— Matthew Walton (@Waltonamo) February 22, 2022
The Simpsons predicted the
Crisis of #Putin, #Russia,#Ukraine and #Donetsk and#Luhansk way before it was cool 🤯😆#RussiaUkraineCrisis#Ukraina #ukrainerussia #USA pic.twitter.com/Hqd2icRj6w
— Genius Manushya (@GeniusManushya) February 22, 2022
Meanwhile, the showrunner of The Simpsons Al Jean tweeted: “Very sad to say this was not hard to predict.”
.@TheSimpsons Very sad to say this was not hard to predict: https://t.co/oC9LScSHrU
— Al Jean (@AlJean) February 24, 2022