Two actors of Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’ killed in a car crash

Two actors of Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’ were killed in a car crash, it emerges on Saturday.

As reported, two people were killed and six others were injured in a car crash near Mulegé, Mexico.

It was later confirmed that the accident has left two actors dead and six others injured while in production on Netflix’s “The Chosen One.”

The group of the cast and crew of the series was reportedly traveling between Mulegé and Santa Rosalia, where the show was being filmed.

According to the local media report, the crash occurred Thursday when the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area.

As reported, Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were the two actors who sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

The names of the deceased were confirmed to the Associated Press by the Baja California Department of Culture on Friday.

The crew had been working on the television production in the nearby Santa Rosalia area of Mulegé, Mexico.