Two ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Spinoff Shows in Works at HBO Max

Good news for Sherlock fans!

Two ‘Sherlock Holmes’ spinoff TV shows are in work at HBO Max.

Two potential spinoff series from the Warner Bros. film franchise starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are in early development at HBO Max.

As being reported, Robert Downey Jr. is collaborating with HBO Max for two streaming series set in the Sherlock Holmes universe.

It is going to be an interesting watch as it will not be the first TV adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s world-famous work.

Benedict Cumberbatch played the eponymous detective in four seasons of the BBC/PBS drama Sherlock and Elementary, which starred Johnny Lee Miller as Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Watson, and ran for seven seasons on CBS.

Sherlock Holmes holds the world record for the most portrayed literary character in film and TV history.

More than 75 actors have stepped into the role.