Umair Jaswal is no longer part of Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic Rawalpindi Express!

Taking it to social media, the popular singer-turned-actor Umair Jaswal broke the news that he has quit the project.

“Due to creative and personal reasons, I have decided to step away from the Shoaib Akhtar biopic project RAWALPINDI EXPRESS. I will no longer be associated with any media or news related to this project. Wishing everyone involved all the best,” Umair Jaswal said.

It was announced in Nov 2022 that Umair Jaswal will be portraying the role of the legendary pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, in the latter’s biopic – running against the odds.

Let’s see who will now play the lead character in Rawalpindi Express.

The film is being helmed by director Faraz Qaiser under the banner of Qfilmproductions.

If the plan goes unchanged, the film is set to be released on November 16, 2023.