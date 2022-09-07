Oyeyeah
Jemima Khan drops What’s Love Got To Do With It? trailer starring Sajal Aly!

Written and co-produced by Jemima Khan, the film has been directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

The much-anticipated film will be arriving in theaters on Jan 27 next year featuring Pakistani, Indian, and British actors including, Sajal Aly, Lily James, Shahzad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, and Emma Thompson.

Published Earlier:

From nearly two and a half minutes duration trailer we get to know that film flows the story of a Pakistani man (Shahzad Latif) living in the UK who agrees to an arranged marriage with a girl back in his home country (Sajal Aly). While his childhood friend and neighbor (Lily James), a filmmaker decides to document the process. In this journey, she questions love and her approach to it, discovering more about herself.

The film is also set to have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10.

 

