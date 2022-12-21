Star-studded 21st Lux Style Awards to air on HUM TV on Sunday, 25 Dec
21st edition of the LSA had its fair share of controversies prior to the awards night
Before you watch the Star-Studded HUM 21st Lux Style Awards on Sunday, 25th December, check out the winners of the 21st edition of the LSA 2022.
The 21st edition of the LUX Style Awards celebrated talents across genres of fashion, film, music and television across critics’ and viewers’ choice in Pakistan, but unfortunately, it had little to offer.
This year’s hosts were Fahad Mustafa and Dananeer Mobeen and also Tabish Hashmi with a few misses who tried to keep the audience entertained till the last.
The star-studded annual ceremony of LSA 2022 was held in Lahore on November 24, Thursday following its fair share of controversies prior to the awards night.
The year’s award has been marred with the controversy surrounding Feroze Khan’s nomination.
Check out the winners of this year’s awards in the 27 categories this year:
FASHION
Fashion Forward Brand of the Year
Hussain Rehar
Fashion Hair & Makeup Artist of the Year
Sunil Nawab
Model of the Year (Male/Female)
Nimra Jacob
Fashion Photographer/Videographer of the Year
Ashna Khan
Fashion Stylist of the Year
Yasser Dar
Style Icon of the Year
Fouzia Aman
FILM
Film of the Year – Viewers’ Choice
Khel Khel Mein by Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi
Best Actor Film (Female) – Viewers’ Choice
Sajal Ali for Khel Khel Mein
Best Actor Film (Male) – Viewers’ Choice
Bilal Abbas Khan for Khel Khel Mein
Film Playback Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice
Nayi Soch for Khel Khel Mein
MUSIC
Music Producer of the Year – Critics’ Choice
Abdullah Siddiqui
Music Youth Icon of the Year – Critics’ Choice
Khawaja Danish Saleem
Singer of the Year – Viewers’ Choice
Ali Zafar – Paharon Ki Qasam
Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice
Afsanay by Young Stunners
Best Live Performance of the Year – Viewers’ Choice
Natasha Baig – Lahooti Melo
TELEVISION
Best TV Play – Viewers’ Choice
Chupke Chupke
Best TV Actor (Male) – Critics’ Choice
Ahmed Ali Akbar for Parizaad
Best TV Actor (Female) – Critics’ Choice
Hadiqa Kiani for Raqeeb Se
Best TV Actor (Male) – Viewers’ Choice
Feroze Khan for Khuda Aur Mohabbat
Best TV Actor (Female) – Viewers’ Choice
Ayeza Khan for Chupke Chupke
Best TV Director – Critics’ Choice
Kashif Nisar for Raqeeb Se
Best TV Playwright – Critics’ Choice
Hashim Nadeem for Parizaad
Best Ensemble Play – Critics’ Choice
Chupke Chupke
Best TV Long Serial – Viewers’ Choice
Rang Mahal
Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers’ Choice
Khuda Aur Mohabbat – Composed by Naveed Nashad, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher
Best Emerging Talent – Critics’ Choice
Hadiqa Kiani – Raqeeb Se