Star-studded 21st Lux Style Awards to air on HUM TV on Sunday, 25 Dec

Before you watch the Star-Studded HUM 21st Lux Style Awards on Sunday, 25th December, check out the winners of the 21st edition of the LSA 2022.

The 21st edition of the LUX Style Awards celebrated talents across genres of fashion, film, music and television across critics’ and viewers’ choice in Pakistan, but unfortunately, it had little to offer.

This year’s hosts were Fahad Mustafa and Dananeer Mobeen and also Tabish Hashmi with a few misses who tried to keep the audience entertained till the last.



The star-studded annual ceremony of LSA 2022 was held in Lahore on November 24, Thursday following its fair share of controversies prior to the awards night.

The year’s award has been marred with the controversy surrounding Feroze Khan’s nomination.

Check out the winners of this year’s awards in the 27 categories this year:

FASHION

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year

Hussain Rehar

Fashion Hair & Makeup Artist of the Year

Sunil Nawab

Model of the Year (Male/Female)

Nimra Jacob

Fashion Photographer/Videographer of the Year

Ashna Khan

Fashion Stylist of the Year

Yasser Dar

Style Icon of the Year

Fouzia Aman

FILM

Film of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Khel Khel Mein by Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi

Best Actor Film (Female) – Viewers’ Choice

Sajal Ali for Khel Khel Mein

Best Actor Film (Male) – Viewers’ Choice

Bilal Abbas Khan for Khel Khel Mein

Film Playback Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Nayi Soch for Khel Khel Mein

MUSIC

Music Producer of the Year – Critics’ Choice

Abdullah Siddiqui

Music Youth Icon of the Year – Critics’ Choice

Khawaja Danish Saleem

Singer of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Ali Zafar – Paharon Ki Qasam

Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Afsanay by Young Stunners

Best Live Performance of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Natasha Baig – Lahooti Melo

TELEVISION

Best TV Play – Viewers’ Choice

Chupke Chupke

Best TV Actor (Male) – Critics’ Choice

Ahmed Ali Akbar for Parizaad

Best TV Actor (Female) – Critics’ Choice

Hadiqa Kiani for Raqeeb Se

Best TV Actor (Male) – Viewers’ Choice

Feroze Khan for Khuda Aur Mohabbat

Best TV Actor (Female) – Viewers’ Choice

Ayeza Khan for Chupke Chupke

Best TV Director – Critics’ Choice

Kashif Nisar for Raqeeb Se

Best TV Playwright – Critics’ Choice

Hashim Nadeem for Parizaad

Best Ensemble Play – Critics’ Choice

Chupke Chupke

Best TV Long Serial – Viewers’ Choice

Rang Mahal

Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers’ Choice

Khuda Aur Mohabbat – Composed by Naveed Nashad, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher

Best Emerging Talent – Critics’ Choice

Hadiqa Kiani – Raqeeb Se