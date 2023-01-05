Yumna Zaidi all set to make her debut in Pakistani film

Yumna Zaidi is all set to make her debut in Pakistani film!

Taking it to social media a day earlier the Bakhtawar star unveiled the motion poster of the film titled Nayab and broke the news of her Pakistani film debut.

Directed by Umair Nasir Ali, the film will also feature Fawad Khan and Javed Sheikh in the lead roles.



While the story of Nayab is written by Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi.

“Immensely excited to share the Title motion poster of my first feature film for Pakistan “NAYAB”, the idea and making is so close to my heart ….. sharing it with all of you “Nayab” #naamyaadrakhna,” Yumna Zaidi captioned her Instagram post.

From the released motion poster of her debut film, it is difficult to understand the story of the film, but it is hinted that the story of the film revolves around the life of a female cricketer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Yamuna Zaidi started acting in 2005 but she hasn’t appeared in any Pakistani film yet, but soon she will be seen on the big screen.

Before being cast in her first Pakistani film, in May 2022, Yemeni Zaidi was cast in Pakistani-American director Ajmal Zaheer’s British film ‘Crestor and the Night Stallion’, based on the Arab environment.

It is also not clear when ‘Nayab’ will be released, but it is likely to be released by the middle of this year.

If Zaidi’s American film on the Arab environment is released before her Pakistani film, then she will also be counted among the actors who first worked in foreign films.

Before Yumna Zaidi, Mawra Hussain also started her career with Bollywood films instead of Pakistani films, while Sajal Ali also worked in Indian and later Pakistani films.

Keep following this space for more updates!