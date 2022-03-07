Zindagi releases ‘Ishq Bina’, the original soundtrack of its upcoming series ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem’

Zindagi, one of the most loved entertainment brands, recently announced the launch of its next original series Mrs. & Mr. Shameem featuring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz in the lead. In the build-up to the launch of the show on 11th March on ZEE5, Zindagi released the original soundtrack titled “Ishq Bina” earlier today. A soulful rendition, the song is composed and written by Sami Khan and has been sung by celebrated singers Abeer Hassan, Zain Ali, and Zohaib Ali. A profound love song, Ishq Bina reflects the love and friendship that Umaina and Shameem share.

“Ishq Bina is a song that instantly connects because of its moving and meaningful lyrics. The gripping melody has a soothing effect and the trio of Abeer Hassan, Zain Ali and Zohaib Ali have rendered a melodious song that reflects the love and compassion shared by the protagonists”, says composer and lyricist Sami Khan

Director Kashif Nisar shares his thoughts on the soundtrack, “When I first heard Ishq Bina I was completely fascinated by the song as it perfectly encapsulates the show and the journey of the protagonists. It is a soulful Sufi song and we are confident that it will grow on the audience.”

Produced by Kashif Nisar and Misbah Shafique, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is a distinctive love story of a pure bond graduating from friendship to growing old together and everything in between.