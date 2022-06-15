Oyeyeah
Adidas collaborates with Dubai-based Pakistani restaurant Ravi

The limited-edition Superstar sneakers feature a bright green accent on the brand's classic trainers.

Adidas has collaborated with Dubai-based Pakistani restaurant Ravifor a limited edition pair of sneakers.

The move came as a pleasant surprise for fashion enthusiasts as the well-known international sports brand introduce something, specially made for the Pakistani community.

The heel tab of the sneakers also features the year in which the restaurant was opened in Dubai.

One shoe of the pair has the name and the year written in English while the other is in Arabic.

As reported, the green stripes on a cream base reference the heritage of the owners.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by adidas DXB (@adidasdxb)

The Ravi restaurant was opened in 1978 by Chaudary Abdul Hameed.

The restaurant serves as a hub for local families and friends where they come together to enjoy food like home.

