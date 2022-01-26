Atif Aslam praises wife Sara’s ‘style sense’ the designer behind his PSL anthem look

Atif Aslam praises his wife Sara’s ‘style sense’, who turns out to be the designer behind his PSL anthem look!

The popular singer turned actor Atif Aslam is surely having a blast his January having released 3 projects back to back.

Be it his acting in drama Sang e Mah or the recent Coke Studio 14 number along with Momina Mustehsan Sajan Das Na, and the latest PSL 7 anthem Agay Dekh, Atif has made his mark.

And what left his fans even more excited that the designer behind his look in the PSL anthem was none other than Atif’s wife Sara Bharwana.

Atif took to social media revealing her designer’s taste in a cheeky way but also praised her.

“Thank you so much for all the love and respect I knew my wife’s sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you, Sara,” said Atif.

He added: “What a video – considering the short amount or time we had. Well done @zparwez The powerful soundscape @abdullah.s.siddiqui.”