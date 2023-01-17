Fashion and Beauty

BTS’s J-Hope to headline Louis Vuitton 2023 fashion show in Paris

The Louis Vuitton upcoming 2023’s fashion show is set to take place in Paris on January 19

BTS J-Hope is set to headline Louis Vuitton 2023 fashion show in Paris!

The luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has collaborated with J-Hope for its upcoming Men’s Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris.

The confirmation was made by the brand in a social media post earlier this week.

 

The K-pop sensation, a 28-year-old singer revealed in a social media post that he received this present from the luxury brand along with an invitation card to attend its upcoming fashion show.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

