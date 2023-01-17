BTS’s J-Hope to headline Louis Vuitton 2023 fashion show in Paris

BTS J-Hope is set to headline Louis Vuitton 2023 fashion show in Paris!

The luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has collaborated with J-Hope for its upcoming Men’s Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris.

The Louis Vuitton upcoming 2023’s fashion show is set to take place in the French capital city on January 19

The confirmation was made by the brand in a social media post earlier this week.

The K-pop sensation, a 28-year-old singer revealed in a social media post that he received this present from the luxury brand along with an invitation card to attend its upcoming fashion show.