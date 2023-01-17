BTS’s J-Hope to headline Louis Vuitton 2023 fashion show in Paris
BTS J-Hope is set to headline Louis Vuitton 2023 fashion show in Paris!
The luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has collaborated with J-Hope for its upcoming Men’s Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris.
The confirmation was made by the brand in a social media post earlier this week.
#jhope will attend the next #LouisVuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19th at 2:30 pm (CET). #LVMenFW23 #BTS pic.twitter.com/3ewwyf9dFS
The K-pop sensation, a 28-year-old singer revealed in a social media post that he received this present from the luxury brand along with an invitation card to attend its upcoming fashion show.
