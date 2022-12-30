Fashion and Beauty

Dame Vivienne Westwood, iconic fashion designer and activist, passes away at the age of 81

The British designer was a pioneer of the punk fashion movement of the 1970s

NewsDeskDecember 30, 2022
0 2 1 minute read

Dame Vivienne Westwood, the fashion designer, activist, and iconoclast, has died today at the age of 81.

Westwood merged clothing and music to shape the 1970s UK punk scene and used fashion to promote the campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, climate change, and civil rights groups as well as supporting the WikiLeaks founder.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the statement said.

The impact Vivienne Westwood had will remain unmatched.

She not only influenced fashion in the west but her work has been referenced and has been an inspiration in various Manga/anime, famously in Nana.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media timelines for the iconic British fashion designer.

 

 

 

 

NewsDeskDecember 30, 2022
0 2 1 minute read

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga apologizes for a recent campaign slammed for sexualising children

November 27, 2022

TECNO Mobile X BTW showcases its Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Art Inspired Winter Collection in stores

November 7, 2022
Tan France wearing Pakistani Inspired suit

Tan France once again opts for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s attire for the Emmy Awards

September 5, 2022
Fragrances By WB by Hemani

Know What the Nose Desires With These Made In Pakistan Fragrances By WB by Hemani

August 29, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eleven − one =

Back to top button