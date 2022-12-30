Dame Vivienne Westwood, iconic fashion designer and activist, passes away at the age of 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood, the fashion designer, activist, and iconoclast, has died today at the age of 81.

Westwood merged clothing and music to shape the 1970s UK punk scene and used fashion to promote the campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, climate change, and civil rights groups as well as supporting the WikiLeaks founder.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the statement said.

The impact Vivienne Westwood had will remain unmatched.

She not only influenced fashion in the west but her work has been referenced and has been an inspiration in various Manga/anime, famously in Nana.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media timelines for the iconic British fashion designer.

I wonder how Vivienne Westwood would describe her life Some amazing stories on twitter from owning Vivienne Westwood pieces to working and meeting her. I never met Vivienne but often would visit the store in Mayfair as a student in the noughties pic.twitter.com/koiPhllKa2 — Masato Jones (@masato_jones) December 29, 2022

I feel like “footballing legend Pelé is dead, Andrew Tate arrested for human trafficking in Romania, fashion designer and iconoclast Vivienne Westwood is also dead” is far too much for one evening — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace Dame Vivienne Westwood. A true British icon and the visionary behind our iconic uniform design that we’ve been proudly wearing since 2014 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZoJayJMgmE — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) December 29, 2022

I always felt like a goddess when wearing art designed by the goddess that is #VivienneWestwood. Heaven just became a bit more snatched and fabulous. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7IECf2AL13 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 30, 2022

Our wonderful friend Vivienne Westwood has left us. A fierce campaigner and a true altruist, she fought to #FreeAssange and for humanity’s future. Vivienne, you remain an inspiration. Your greatness will live on. @FollowWestwood @realjoecorre @coolearth https://t.co/mpfA0axmvs pic.twitter.com/Ky5fHDfG1C — Stella Assange #FreeAssangeNOW (@Stella_Assange) December 29, 2022

Vivienne Westwood.

Mother of Punk.

Non conformist.

Original icon. RIP pic.twitter.com/6AJoMyy9kr — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) December 29, 2022