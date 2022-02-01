Erin Holland brings the oomph fashion factor to PSL 7

Erin Holland has brought the oomph fashion factor to PSL!

One of the official Pakistan Super League’s presenters Erin Holland continues to keep up with her style game at a much-anticipated cricket event.



It’s been almost a week since the PSL 7 kicked off and Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has been turning heads through her stylish dressing.

For tonight’s match, Holland was spotted wearing top Pakistani fashion designer Sania Maskatiya’s nude-colored embroidered kurta with trousers and white strappy heels.

And needless to mention her style guru turns out to be Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas who helps her choose among the top fashion labels of the country.

She is also keeping the fans posted about the designer and dress choices by sharing the details on her official social media accounts.

Former Miss World Australia who is married to cricket star Ben Cutting does look super cool wearing Pakistani dresses.

The fashion, food & culture.. it’s good to be back @thePSLt20 🥰🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/n7b4rA9quQ — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) January 30, 2022

Though she has also opted for a couple of western dresses as well.

Well, the fashion and style also got a #LevelHai at PSL 2022!