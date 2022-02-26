PSL presenter Erin Holland spotted donning Summer Lawn 2022 by GulAhmed

Summer is the season dedicated to fashion. As the weather slightly takes a shift from cold winds to mild breeze it’s a given that everyone’s ready to showcase their best self, dressed in the latest fashion trends. For Pakistanis, summer brings more joy as we kickstart the season by celebrating our love for cricket in the form of PSL. If you’re a regular cricket bug you know that along with a great display of the sport, PSL throws a lot of spotlights on the latest fashion trends too.

Erin Holland, the female star face of the PSL commentary “truck’ and her fashion choices have been applauded by the viewers. Every day, people across Pakistan wait for the clock to tick 7 PM to see what Erin has picked for the day.

On Wednesday, she looked fresh as a breeze wearing a beautiful blue ensemble from GulAhmed’s Summer Lawn 2022 Collection.

The sports broadcasting superstar is surely in love with the color and detailing of this dress according to her social media feed.

The dress styled oh-so-fabulously by Erin is a part of the Summer Premium collection from GulAhmed Summer Lawn 2022. This 3-piece suit features a sequin embroidered lawn shirt complemented with a sequin detailed chiffon dupatta and paired with matching dyed trousers.

Another of Erin’s spotlight-stealing looks was spotted on Thursday during the Eliminator 1 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Her look this Thursday was proof of her love for the color Blue. This time she chose a dress in muted gray tone with thread embroidery on the shirt and lace detailing on the sleeves and placket. Paired with matching trousers the look was finished with a bright blue dupatta that adds a dash of class to the entire look.

This dress is picked from the Swiss Voile Collection of GulAhmed Summer Lawn 2022.

Her posts on social media were showered with praises by people around the world, including her partner in sports broadcasting – Zainab Abbas, and renowned athlete and health care activist Jana Pittman.

