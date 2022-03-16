Fashion brand Rang Rasiya disassociates itself from Sana Javed

Fashion brand Rang Rasiya has disassociated itself from Sana Javed!

The development comes in wake of the ongoing controversy related to Sana Javed’s conduct on a particular fashion shoot.

The brand also confirmed that the recent incident involving both Manal Saleem and Javed had occurred at their campaign shoot.

According to a statement issued by the fashion label, it has disassociated from the concerned person who was before the main face of our Eid campaign.”

The fashion label said that they were “deeply disturbed” by the incident and have chosen to reshoot with another celebrity.

The brand has issued a public statement on its official Instagram page:

“In light of the recent allegations brought forth against Sana Javed, we at Rang Rasiya decided to disassociate ourselves from the concerned person who was before the main face of our Eid campaign.”

“The recent incident involving Manal Saleem and Sana Javed had occurred on our shoot for which we as a brand are deeply disturbed too. We did a reshoot with another celebrity as we respect the public sentiment, despite the cost that we have borne,” it added.

“It is a request to the fashion fraternity to please be considerate towards the brands too who spend millions on such shoots apart from their time and effort,” Rang Rasiya said.



Model Manal Saleem had come forward sharing on her Instagram story how an actor she worked with belittled her on set.

“Requesting all the clients to not ask me to shoot with any actress/celebrity ever again. With their self-entitled attitudes they think we are ‘do takay ki models,” Saleem said without naming the person in question.

“The audacity to say that on my face! Hum bhi kam krne atay hain, muft main zaleel honay nahi atay,” she added.

Later, makeup artist, Syed Hussain who was present on set that day, endorsed Saleem’s claim.