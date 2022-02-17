Gigi and Bella Hadid strip naked for a racy Versace ad campaign photoshoot that left little to the imagination.

Versace has released a new image from its Spring Summer2022 ad campaign shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott featuring Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25 have transformed into the biblical character Eve as they pose for the latest fashion campaign.

The photoshoot refers to the snake which tempted Eve to enjoy an apple from the Tree Of Life, a yellow serpent could be seen intertwined around Bella’s leg.

Gigi and Bella pose with their hands intertwined while holding the fresh red apple, and both models used their long locks to cover their bare chests and latest Versace purses to hide their assets.

The models posed with little more than £1,530 Mini Medusa tote bags channeling Eve at The Garden Of Eden for a Versace photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)



Gigi, who welcomed daughter Khai in 2020, showed off her incredible figure in the revealing shoot.

That’s not the first time, both the sisters have opted for a bold fashion shoot.

Back in 2018, BELLA and Gigi Hadid featured in a saucy photoshoot for British Vogue had left fans, not at all, convinced by the intimate image.

Model sisters are no strangers to flashing the flesh for eye-popping shoots, but their latest offering has caused ripples yet again on social media.