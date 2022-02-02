Gigi Hadid to co-host Netflix’s ‘Next In Fashion’

Gigi Hadid is all set to co-host Netflix’s ‘Next In Fashion’ along with Pakistani-British host Tan France.

The supermodel takes over from TV presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung for the reality’s show next season

Hadid, 26, made the announcement on her Instagram page on Tuesday that the casting for the show is now open, encouraging up-and-coming designers to apply.

“Netflix is casting designers now for season 2. I know there are many designers out there that deserve a platform like this,” she wrote.

“Second-guessing yourself? Please just go for it. This is your sign and your chance. Show us your creations.”

France, who is good friends with Hadid, also made the announcement via his Instagram account.

“Who would have thought when we met over Facetime four years ago (thanks, Eva Chen [Instagram’s Director of Fashion Partnerships]) that we’d be hosting Next In Fashion together!” he wrote, adding, “You read that right! The secret’s out. You better get ready,’ he captioned his post.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “18 budding fashion designers compete for a $250,000 prize and the opportunity to launch a clothing line with Net-a-Porter.”