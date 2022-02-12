Stock up on the best summer looks from GulAhmed Lawn 2022 Collection

It’s that time of the year again when we finally bid farewell to winter blues and welcome the colorful summer hues. Yes, the much-anticipated lawn season is here!

Summers are synonymous with all things bright and beautiful and GulAhmed with its Summer Lawn 2022 is ready to grace our wardrobes with a mix of colors and patterns to get us through the season of the sun in style and elegance.

Adding to its legacy, GulAhmed’s Summer Lawn 2022 channels traditional elegance with a touch of contemporary excellence. Every design, aesthetic, and color palette pays an ode to the country’s diverse fabric artistry.

Our Top Picks:

Here are a few pieces from the collection that have caught our eye:

Vibrant & Classy Banarsi Brocades for that statement-making look

We all know it’s a hassle to even think of dressing up in the sweltering Pakistani summer. GulAhmed’s Banarsi Brocade features fine-quality, breezy fabrics with intricate semi-formal glitter prints perfect to wear during the summer festivities without the heat killing your charm.

Flowy Chiffons for the fashionista

Timeless and summer-friendly, these pretty ensembles feature intricate detailings on soft breathable fabrics and a flowy chiffon dupatta to balance out the entire look. Wear this to a summer brunch to be the star of the show!

Forever Classic – Chunri

Be it a casual setting or a formal affair, Chunri Collection will be your saviour in case of any fashion emergency. These classic yet trendy ensembles can be paired up with jeans and chunky neckpieces for that everyday chic look or can be worn as it is to meet the traditional girl next door vibe.

Monotones – a must-have

Summers surely prove to be the best time to experiment with your look. Play with these cute floral prints to create beautiful casual looks or experiment with bright hues to create the look of your dreams.

Minimal style update with muted tones

These minimal prints are not just a teat to the eyes ut will also keep you cool during the sweltering summers. GulAhmed’s Summer Basics line and Mothers Collection uses aloe vera, argan oil and antibacterial finishing for the extra cool effect and helps protect your favorite clothes too.

Summer undeniably is the season of liveliness. Get ready to celebrate the season in style with the right fashion choices. Like we said there’s something for everyone.

Shop the complete collection of Gul Ahmed’s Summer Lawn 2022 on www.gulahmedshop.com from February 12th.