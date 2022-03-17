3 Festive Wear Trends Spotted in GulAhmed’s Eid Collection 2022

With Eid less than two months away, you will be searching for the perfect festive ensemble. An ideal Eid outfit needs to strike a balance between visual aesthetics and practical wearability. Your “Eid ka Jora” needs to look good, but it should also feel good considering you might be hosting or visiting people.

When you opt for an unstitched luxury fabric design from GulAhmed, you can get the perfect look the way you want. A single package of your favorite design can give you the perfect shalwar kameez outfit for any summertime festivity. Want to experiment more? Just buy multiples of the same design to create your unique fit. The choices are endless if you are up for experimentation.

In order to know what you want, you should explore the all-new Luxury Festive Eid Collection by GulAhmed. Want some styling advice? Well, here are 3 stylish occasion wear trends that will keep you fashionable for the months to come.

Exuberance of Zari

When it comes to traditional festive wear, you can never go wrong with an ensemble that is topped with zari. Throughout the collection, GulAhmed has used this intricate fabric art to provide a touch of sophisticated glamor. This green zari embroidered unstitched suit (FE-12020) will surely be a spotlight stealer in any dawat you will visit. With muted gold chunri patterns on a jade green base, this dress is surely a winner.

Scintillating Sequins’ Work

If you think sequins’ work is all about glitz and glamor, then you are not wrong. It’s Eid and no one should stop you from wearing a jeweled ensemble. This bubblegum pink three-piece (FE-12051) is a modern take on everything that’s flamboyant. From its chic dupatta to its subtly shiny foil applique, this festive fit will get you great compliments from everyone.

Joyful Jacquards

For some reason, Jacquard is an underrated fabric option for Pakistani households. Many might consider a material for cooler times, but that’s not correct. GulAhmed creates amazing summer Jacquard outfits. The designs retain the intricate weave quality of Jacquard while being easy and breezy. If you are looking for elegant opulence, pick this gold-on-red-and-black suit (FE-22028) for your Eid celebrations.

Time to Shop

